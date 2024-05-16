iPhone 16 Pro Max's new size could mean we need bigger pockets

Quick Summary Apple could be about to raise the bar with its iPhone sizes, with rumoured screen boosts for the iPhone 16 Pro series. This is evident in comparison shots of an iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit alongside the current model.

Those who think the iPhone Pro Max series of phones are already too big to handle need look away now, the next in line may be even bigger still.

Rumours suggest that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are slated for larger displays – up to 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches respectively – and to house them, their respective chassis will grow too.

Indeed, in comparison images, an allegedly accurate dummy model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is pictured next to the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max and you can clearly see the difference.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Posted on X by renowned leaker Majin Bu (via 9to5Mac), the pics show a significant height disparity between the handsets. We're gonna need bigger pockets for sure.

However, the benefits will be clear if true. The current iPhone Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, so the expanded screen size will be welcomed for those using their devices for watching video and, especially, gaming.

Apple has really been extolling the gaming prowess of its devices in recent times, with the latest iPhones and the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models able to run AAA console-quality titles. Indeed, Ubisoft recently announced that Assassin's Creed: Mirage is coming to iPhone soon, and it'll be the same game as on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with few compromises.

The only issue therefore is the extended girth, which is already too big for some to handle. Maybe this is why Apple has declined to introduce an iPad mini replacement in the last couple of years... its Pro Max phones are slowly creeping up in size to take that mantle.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If we're being honest, we hope not. But we're also not against a larger phone or two. So, we'll keep an eye out for further developments and rumours in this area as we head towards September and the traditional release window for Apple's iPhones.