iPhone and iPad could replace your PS5 and Xbox Series X, as another AAA game confirmed

Quick Summary Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming to iPhone and iPad this June, following the likes of Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village onto Apple devices. You will get the full console/PC experience too, and can even pick up where you left off on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

The iPhone continues its campaign to become a serious mainline gaming option this summer, with another AAA game confirmed as being on the way to the smartphone.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, last year's superb stripped-back entry in the long-running, blockbuster series, is coming to iOS and iPadOS on 6 June 2024 – and it can be pre-ordered on the App Store now.

This isn't a cloud-streaming version or anything like that – it's a full, native port of the game. It'll be able to run on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air or iPad Pro devices with an M1 chip or later.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It'll be the first time an Assassin's Creed game has ever been ported in full to mobile devices, and it follows the likes of Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village in offering a genuinely full-fat console gaming experience on iPhone.

Unlike those two games, though, the turnaround on this release time has been much quicker, since Mirage will arrive on iOS and iPadOS only nine months after releasing on consoles and PC, instead of a matter of years.

Impressively, the mobile version of Mirage will also have both cross-progression and cross-save, meaning you can jump between it and the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC version pretty seamlessly. Of course, you will have to buy each copy, so it's a pretty expensive way to play the game.

Speaking of pricing, we don't yet know how much Mirage will cost, although Ubisoft has confirmed that everyone will be able to play the game for 90 minutes for free before unlocking the rest of it with an in-app purchase.

Those 90 minutes should be enough to see a good chunk of the start of the game, which lets players play as Basim, a young thief recruited into the order of the Hidden Ones in medieval Baghdad.

Unlike previous entries Valhalla and Odyssey, Mirage is a much smaller game, which is a welcome change after those titles asked for hundreds of hours to see them through.

It's more like the original Assassin's Creed games in scope, with some fun stealth and a much quicker story, making for a refreshing change of pace. You'll be able to test that out for yourself when it arrives on Apple Devices in June.