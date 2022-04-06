iPhone 14 Pro Max image leak points to exciting design upgrade

Lots of little changes are going to make a big difference to Apple's flagship iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
(Image credit: Apple)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

We know that the larger iPhone 14 models, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are getting a redesign that removes the notch and replaces it with a smaller pill-shaped section. Thanks to CAD images newly leaked on Twitter, we can also see a host if important design changes that'll make the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the best iPhone 14 if you can afford it, quite different from its predecessor – and that'll make it more powerful too.

The leaks, by @shrimpapplepro (opens in new tab), include full measurements that appear to confirm predictions of improved screen size and much better cameras. Other images already leaked showed the standard iPhone 14, which is largely unchanged from the iPhone 13: it has the same notch and rear camera design as the current model.

Here's what's new in the iPhone 14 Pro Max based on the latest leak.

iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked CAD images

(Image credit: Twitter)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: less bezel, more pixels

There are two significant changes in these renders: a much smaller bezel that'll increase the ratio of screen to case, and a larger camera bump to make way for the improved camera array. Previous reports say it's increasing from 12MP to 48MP in the Pro and Pro Max with a larger sensor too, which should deliver considerably higher quality images.

Between the reduced bezel and the replacement of the notch with a much smaller pill-shaped cutout that means the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have much more screen real estate than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

To my eyes it looks a lot more elegant, although inevitably the more the design is dominated by the screen the more the iPhone looks like one of the best Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. I'm fine with that: I'll be glad to see the back of the notch, and I think the new design looks really good.

TOPICS
Phones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.