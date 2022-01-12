iPhone 14 Pro concept video gives us our best look yet at new pill-shaped notch

Rumors about the incoming iPhone 14 series of handsets have now begun in earnest, with a new pill-shaped notch design breaking cover earlier this week and a notable Apple insider saying that the series will get a notable redesign.

And now, building on these stories, talented designer 4RMD has created a new iPhone 14 Pro concept video that shows just how radical the new iPhone could look when it arrives later this year, pill-shaped notch and all.

You can watch the iPhone 14 Pro concept video in full below:

The concept design here was posted on 4RMD's YouTube channel, and shows a device with the rumored pill-shaped notch, as well as a flat edge frame design, ceramic shield front, and horizontal bar quad-camera rear array.

In terms of specs, 4RMD has states this handset would deliver a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate up to 240Hz, a new A16 Bionic processor, 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The operating system would be iOS 16.

One of the biggest improvements over the iPhone 13 Pro comes in terms of cameras, though, with this concept design rocking a 48MP main snapper as well as a brand new periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

In terms of colorways, 4RMD envisions the iPhone 14 Pro to come in Silver, Graphite, Gold, Midnight Green, Sierra Blue & Product (RED).

Here at T3 we think this is our best look yet at just how the iPhone 14 Pro could look. And especially so if Apple does indeed go with a pill-shaped notch. The specs on the phone also feel quite accurate, too, offering some notable upgrades over the current-gen iPhone but nothing crazy or far out.

The futuristic design is also a nice evolution of what iPhones look like right now. While we agree that the iPhone 14 range will almost certainly boast serious camera upgrades, we're unsure Apple with opt for a horizontal bar rear camera array. Right though, with no official information available, we'll just have to wait and see how accurate or not this is.

