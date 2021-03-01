iPhone 13 Pro 5G first look video shows the portless iPhone of our dreams

Even though the iPhone 12 hasn't long launched, all eyes are already on the iPhone 13, and now you can get a good look at the iPhone 13 Pro 5G which is set to make waves as the first portless smartphone.

The first look reveals a familiar design that doesn't do anything too crazy with the bog standard candy bar form factor, and keeps the rear triple camera setup of the iPhone 12 Pro but scraps the ports entirely.

The notch has also been shrunk down, rather than getting eliminated altogether with an under-display camera, or being repackaged as a holepunch; the notch may be an eyesore but it's an instantly recognizable part of Apple's iPhone aesthetic.

The iPhone 13 Pro 5G concept comes from the Hacker 34, and is largely based on the iPhone 12 Pro while incorporating some of the rumored features that have been doing the rounds, including the return of Touch ID alongside the existing Face ID.

One feature from the video that is unlikely to make the final cut, but has been tested internally (via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) is Power Drop, as it's been dubbed in the iPhone 13 Pro 5G concept video. It allows users to charge other devices on the back of the handset. Gurman says that Apple planned to let the iPhone 12 series charge AirPods on the rear, but ended up cancelling the feature.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed this far out, but the video packs enough of the rumors to make for an interesting look at what the iPhone 13 Pro 5G may have in store.

Source: via Phone Arena