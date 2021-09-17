iPhone 13 pre orders live at EE today – here are the best deals

The iPhone 13 pre orders are open today and there’s plenty to get excited about here. For one thing an improved battery is probably enough to sell us on the idea of an upgrade, but with the swish new camera and video features we’re already very keen to see what the new iPhone 13 can do.

Which brings us to the tricky subject of buying one. No one is going to pretend these devices aren’t expensive, but we’re here to try and get you the best deal we possibly can. So we’re taking a look at the phone networks pages and hunting for the best possible price that you could pay on a monthly basis.

At the moment we’re just waiting for EE to launch its plans, but right now we know that the iPhone 13 Pro starts at £42 per month with a trade-in. The iPhone 13 starts at £34 with a similar trade-in caveat and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is £48 with a trade in. Obviously the type and age of phone will affect these prices.

We’ll keep this page updated and, if you’re looking for another network check out our big iPhone 13 pre orders page, in which we’ll shine the spotlight on the best prices across all the networks. If you’re not to fussy about where your monthly payment goes, there’s sure to be a way to save a few quid on your new phone.

iPhone 13 from £34 at EE

If you have an existing phone to trade-in then there is pricing from £34 per month on EE for the iPhone 13. Obviously there are lots of options for storage space and the amount of 5G data you want and as EE releases its pricing we'll update this page.

iPhone 13 Pro from £42 at EE

Again, to get the iPhone 13 Pro for £42 per month you'll need to trade in a phone, but if you're in the "I must have the iPhone 13 Pro camp" this will be an appealing offer. We'll update the pricing as we know what the best deals are.

