iPhone 12 launch sees Apple forced into U-turn on THIS controversial decision

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 12 last week, announcing four models including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro which are open for pre-order now, as well as the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max which will be available for pre-order next month.

While the range of handsets mirror last year's iPhone 11 prices, the in-box accessories are missing this time around, with neither headphones nor a charger included in the box.

However, Apple is being forced to include headphones after all – but not for everyone.

The reason the accessories were pulled is down to sustainability, with Apple striving to reach its goal of net zero climate impact by 2030. Not only were the iPhone 12 models "designed with the environment in mind," according to Apple, but the push for a more climate-friendly product has lead to ditching the power adaptor and EarPods too.

"Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet."

But over in France, the tech giant is being forced to ship the smartphone with the EarPods in the box.

MacRumors reports that on Apple's French storefront, the new iPhone includes the EarPods due to French law based on keeping users safe from electromagnetic radiation.

In order to protect younger users, an hands-free kit or earphones must be included with a smartphone, and failure to do so can result in a €75,000 fine, which is around $88,000 / £68,000.

Apple's accessories are still available to purchase separately, including its wireless AirPods, leading to a debate about whether or not the in-box accessories are necessary, or if excluding them will make much of an impact with the the products still being manufactured and customers able to pick them up if they choose to do so.

Whatever your opinion, if you're anywhere other than France, you don't have a choice in the matter; if you don't have an adaptor of earphones, you're going to have to buy them separately.

Source: MacRumors