iPad App News: Guardian trial ends, now £9.99 a month

The gravy train ride has come to an end for Guardian readers who'll now be required to part with a tenner a month to have the iPad edition delivered to their tablet

The Guardian newspaper has brought to an end the three-month long free trial of its fantastic iPad edition.

The app, which the paper says has been downloaded 500,000 times since launching in October, has been free to all users since its arrival thanks to a sponsorship deal with Channel 4.

Now, as planned, the trial period has come to an end and those wishing to continue using the iPad edition will be required to pay £9.99 a month.

The Guardian reckons that a large percentage of users will not upgrade, but that those who do will make more use of the interactive edition, which offered a more tablet centric approach rather than simply republishing in the newspaper format as its competitors have.

New sign-ups will get a week's free trial before having to scale the paywall.

Read our review of the Guardian iPad Edition on the T3 App Chart