Insta360's GoPro rival action camera is now available at Apple

New Apple-specific bundle includes all accessories you might need to create stunning content

Insta360 action camera in use
(Image credit: Insta360)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Insta360, known for its rugged 360° cameras, achieves a significant milestone with the availability of its Ace Pro camera at Apple. This move solidifies the brand's position as a formidable competitor to GoPro in the action camera market.

Co-engineered with optical experts Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro boasts impressive specifications, including a massive 1/1.3" sensor, a powerful 5nm AI chip, and a Leica SUMMARIT lens.

The Insta360 Ace Pro is also the first ever action camera to integrate seamlessly with your Apple Watch, allowing you to overlay your videos with GPS, speed, and other real-time data.

Since the launch of the Ace Pro, Insta360 has been proving the new action camera is just as rugged as the best Gopros, including the current flagship GoPro Hero 12 Black, by putting the camera through all sorts of durability tests. Here are a few examples:

Of course, the Ace Pro isn't just rugged but also capable of capturing action in high fidelity.

It offers 4K120fps video, 48MP photos, and PureVideo for exceptional low-light performance as well as a vlogging-friendly 2.4" flip touchscreen and a rugged, waterproof design.

Noteworthy software features include an in-camera auto-editing tool, AI Highlights Assistant, AI Selfie Stick Eraser, Custom-keyword-based AI Warp, the fabulous Clarity Zoom, Gesture Control, and seamless integration with Garmin devices for overlaying real-time data onto videos.

The Insta360 Ace Pro Apple Bundle is now available worldwide at Apple for $519.95/ £499.95/ AU$ 869.95. It includes accessories such as mounts, a tripod, a microSD card, batteries, cables, and a carry case—everything you need to capture amazing footage.

Topics
Gopro
CATEGORIES
Action Cameras
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸