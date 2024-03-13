Insta360's GoPro rival action camera is now available at Apple

Insta360, known for its rugged 360° cameras, achieves a significant milestone with the availability of its Ace Pro camera at Apple. This move solidifies the brand's position as a formidable competitor to GoPro in the action camera market.

Co-engineered with optical experts Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro boasts impressive specifications, including a massive 1/1.3" sensor, a powerful 5nm AI chip, and a Leica SUMMARIT lens.

The Insta360 Ace Pro is also the first ever action camera to integrate seamlessly with your Apple Watch, allowing you to overlay your videos with GPS, speed, and other real-time data.

Since the launch of the Ace Pro, Insta360 has been proving the new action camera is just as rugged as the best Gopros, including the current flagship GoPro Hero 12 Black, by putting the camera through all sorts of durability tests. Here are a few examples:

Of course, the Ace Pro isn't just rugged but also capable of capturing action in high fidelity.

It offers 4K120fps video, 48MP photos, and PureVideo for exceptional low-light performance as well as a vlogging-friendly 2.4" flip touchscreen and a rugged, waterproof design.

Noteworthy software features include an in-camera auto-editing tool, AI Highlights Assistant, AI Selfie Stick Eraser, Custom-keyword-based AI Warp, the fabulous Clarity Zoom, Gesture Control, and seamless integration with Garmin devices for overlaying real-time data onto videos.

The Insta360 Ace Pro Apple Bundle is now available worldwide at Apple for $519.95/ £499.95/ AU$ 869.95. It includes accessories such as mounts, a tripod, a microSD card, batteries, cables, and a carry case—everything you need to capture amazing footage.