Insta360 Huge Summer Sale is now on – here are the biggest discounts, hand-picked by our action camera experts

Everyone loves an Insta360 sale, right? We certainly do. Periodically, the popular action cam brand rolls out discounts on some of its top-performing models. From the most recent Huge Summer Sale, which runs from 27 May to 6 June, we selected four unmissable offers you simply can't ignore.

Shop the Insta360 Huge Summer Sale

The top offer is on the tiny Insta360 GO 3, which is now 20% off. If you fancy something a bit more robust, take a look at the Insta360 Ace Pro, co-engineered with optics giant Leica – it's currently 11% off. The Insta360 X3 is also on offer, and so is the Insta360 Flow, the company's only smartphone gimbal.

Please note that the prices below are in US dollars, but clicking on the links should take you to your local insta360 stores.

Insta360 GO 3: was $399.99, now $319.99 (20% off)

Ultra-compact and lightweight, the GO 3 offers stunning 2.7K video, FlowState stabilisation, and hands-free operation. Perfect for adventures, it’s waterproof and versatile with a magnetic mount, making it the ultimate tool for on-the-go creativity.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $449.99, now $399.99 (11% off)

Capture breathtaking 8K video with unrivaled clarity and stability with the Ace Pro. Featuring advanced AI editing, 360° capture, and waterproof design, it's perfect for adventurers and creators alike.

Insta360 X3: was $449.99, now $399.99 (11% off)

With a maximum resolution of 5.7K 360°, it's no wonder the X3 has been Insta360's best-selling camera ever. Equipped with FlowState stabilisation, AI-powered editing, and waterproof durability, it's perfect for any adventure.