I’m an air fryer expert and these are the best 15 Prime Day deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is here! Running from the 10th - 11th October 2023, Amazon is dropping some serious deals and discounts on a variety of products, including home and kitchen appliances. As an air fryer expert, I’ve been searching far and wide for the best air fryer deals and I’ve found huge price cuts on devices from Ninja, Tower, Instant, Philips, and much more.

The best air fryers have taken over the kitchen, providing a quick, easy and healthier way to make your meals. With so many different models on the market today, it can be difficult to determine which air fryer is best for you. But lucky for you, I test and review air fryers for a living and I’ve found the latest and greatest deals on the top air fryers from our favourite brands.

Below are the 15 best air fryers to shop for a fraction of the price in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. For more kitchen tech discounts, make sure to check out the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals for price drops on coffee machines, multi cookers, air conditioners and other cookware.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX: was £169.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Get the Ninja Air Fryer MAX for under £100 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This 6-in-1 air fryer can air fry, max crisp, reheat, bake, roast and dehydrate plenty of food in its 5.2-litre capacity, and it fits nicely in all kitchens.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £219.99 , now £159.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer in the Prime Day 2 sale. This two-drawer air fryer gives you two different zones for different types of foods, temperatures and portions.

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer: was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This 6-in-1 air fryer has a 3.8-litre capacity, and has the ability to grill, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. Comes in an Amazon exclusive copper and black colourway.

Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer: was £69.99 , now £38.80 at Amazon

Get the Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer for just £38.80 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This air fryer has a 4.3-litre capacity, is quick and easy to use, and can make plenty of meals for the whole family.

Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Duo Basket Air Fryer: was £139.99 , now £99 at Amazon

Now under £100, the Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Duo Basket Air Fryer is a brilliant air fryer that uses Duo Basket technology to make different portion sizes and meals at different temperatures, speeds and cooking style. The combined 9-litre capacity can feed up to eight people at a time and the Smart Finish function finishes cooking both baskets at the same time.

Tower T17039 Xpress Pro 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: was £119.99 , now £74.90 at Amazon

Get the Tower T17039 Xpress Pro 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven for under £75 in the Amazon Prime Day 2 sale. This air fryer uses Rapid Air Circulation technology for better coverage and heat control, and can fit a whole chicken!

Instant Vortex Digital Air Fryer: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Get 30% off the Instant Vortex Digital Air Fryer at Amazon. Comes with 4 pre-set programmes, 5.7-litre capacity, a single drawer and an easy-to-use interface.

Instant Vortex Plus Digital Air Fryer: was £169.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

Get 24% off the Instant Vortex Plus Digital Air Fryer at Amazon. This large double air fryer has multiple drawers and extra large capacity to double up your cooking or cook two separate foods and meals at the same time.

Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone Dual Air Fryer: was £199.99 , now £139.32 at Amazon

Get 30% off the Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone Dual Air Fryer in the Prime Day 2 sale. This 8-in-1 air fryer has an 8.5-litre capacity, dual baskets and an intuitive display. Now under £140.

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XXL: was £219.99 , now £149.99 at Amazon

The Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XXL is now under £150 in the Prime Day 2 sale. This extra large air fryer has a 7.2-litre capacity, and has 16 cooking functions for versatile cooking. It makes six portions at a time and uses 90% less fat with its Rapid Air technology.

Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series XL: was £199.99 , now £122.99 at Amazon

Get 39% off the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series XL in the Prime Day deals. This 14-in-1 air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to cook your meals evenly and deliciously in its 6.2-litre capacity.

COSORI Air Fryer Oven: was £79.99 , now £67.99 at Amazon

Get the COSORI Air Fryer for under £70 in the Prime Day 2 deals. This non-stick air fryer also comes with a 100 recipe cookbook for cooking ideas and inspiration, and has pre-set programmes to take out the guess work.

Russell Hobbs 27170 SatisFry Digital Air Fryer: was £169.99 , now £74.99 at Amazon

The Russell Hobbs 27170 SatisFry Digital Air Fryer is now better than half price at Amazon. This extra large air fryer comes with 10 pre-set food programmes for different food types, including chicken, vegetables, eggs and french fries. It’s easy to use and has a simple interface for versatile control.

Ultenic K20 Digital Air Fryer: was £129.99 , now £93.49 at Amazon

The Ultenic K20 Digital Air Fryer is 28% off in the Prime Day deals right now. This 6-in-1 air fryer has two independent frying baskets with a combined 7.6-litre for bulk cooking or family meals. Comes with an accompanying app with over 100 recipes to choose from.