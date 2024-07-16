I'm a smart ring expert, and this Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Prime Day deal is absolutely unmissable

I've reviewed all the best smart rings available now (apart from the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which will be tested soon) and have been covering smartwatches for years on T3, so I'd like to think I have a good working knowledge of which wearables are worth your time.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 is on top of my list of all-time favorite wearables—in fact, I'm wearing it right now as I write these words. It's a brilliant smart ring that does everything well, from monitoring your sleep to tracking your workouts to keeping tabs on your resilience.

It's once in a blue moon that I come across an offer on Oura's premium wearables, which is why I got so excited when I saw this deal on Amazon Prime Day. For the duration of the sale, you can save 15% off a new Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon – that's over $75 off.

If you need the best smart ring on the market today, you need the Oura Ring Gen 3. This advanced wearable is extremely compact and light, allowing you to track your health and fitness 24/7. It's now 15% off for Amazon Prime Day – don't miss out!

One of the biggest concerns about the Oura Ring is the ongoing monthly subscription fee. While it's something to consider, the Oura Membership is a fraction of the price of similar offerings (e.g., Whoop) and provides a ton of helpful data to help you get your health back on track.

The company recently added a couple of new features, Cardio Capacity and Cardiovascular Age, to help users better understand their fitness performance. Oura also started rolling out a new AI Coach feature, among others. Long story short, you get a whole lot of bang for your buck.

As I mentioned above, Oura Ring Gen3 deals are few and far between, so if you've been considering getting one, act fast. Looking for other wearable offers? Check out the best cheap Garmin deals for Amazon Prime Day (and beyond).