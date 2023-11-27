I’m a smart home expert – these 5 Cyber Monday security camera deals are worth buying

The best Cyber Monday deals 2023 are officially LIVE! As a smart home expert, I’ve been looking for discounts on smart devices and have found these five money-saving security camera deals that are definitely worth buying this year.

The best security camera is a must for protecting and monitoring the inside and outside of your home. With one of these handy gadgets installed around your house, you get a wide view of the comings and goings while you’re out and about… and you can even put off or catch potential intruders. But smart security cameras don’t always come cheap… unless you shop the Cyber Monday sales , that is!

Below are five security camera deals from Ring, Arlo, Google Nest, eufy and Blink that are worth buying this Cyber Monday. And if you want an entirely new ecosystem, here’s how to build a smart home for under £250 with these cheap Cyber Monday deals .

Ring Stick Up Cam: was £89.99 , now £49.99 at Amazon

Get 44% off the Ring Stick Up Cam in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. Now under £50, this outdoor camera delivers 1080p video, motion detection sensors and two-way talk so you can hear and speak to visitors. It’s easy to install and while it can be used both indoors and outdoors, the Ring Stick Up Cam is weather resistant so it can be mounted outside through all seasons. See the Ring Stick Up Cam review for more details.

Arlo Pro 5: was £219.99 , now £179.99 at Arlo

The latest security camera from Arlo, the Arlo Pro 5 is now under £180 for Cyber Monday. In our Arlo Pro 5 review , we enjoyed its power, accurate notifications, high quality video and long battery life. This deal comes with the camera, rechargeable battery, wall mount and screw kit, and a free trial of the Arlo Secure subscription.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 , now £17.99 at Amazon

For Cyber Monday, the Blink Mini has hit its cheapest ever price at Amazon. This indoor plug-in camera is petite and compact so it’ll blend into the background and monitor your home without you even knowing it’s there! Perfect for pets and to keep an eye on your kids when they get home from school. Now just £17.99!

Google Nest Cam (Battery): was £179.99 , now £129.99 at Google Store

Save £50 on the Google Nest Cam (Battery) in the Google Store Cyber Monday deals. This outdoor camera has 24/7 live views and three hours of event-based recording so you can stay up to date with your home at all times. At the Google Store, you can buy the Google Nest Cam individually or you can get the Nest Cam 2-pack for just £249.99, saving you £70.