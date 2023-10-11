I’m a sleep expert and these 5 bedding deals are worth buying this Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the last day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, and if you’ve been looking to upgrade your sleep set-up, I’ve found the best mattress and bedding deals you need to shop this Prime Day.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale

As a sleep expert, I’ve covered sleep and wellness on T3 for a while now and have been lucky enough to test out some of the best mattresses on the market today. I’ve been searching the Prime Day 2 sale and have found some amazing price drops on mattresses, bedding and other sleep accessories from popular brands like Simba, Silentnight and Slumberdown.

Below, I’ve found five bedding deals from the Prime Big Deal Days sale that can help you upgrade to a new comfortable and supportive sleep set-up for just £553.15. For more price drops on sleep products, make sure to check out the best cheap mattress deals .

Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Mattress (Double): was £420 , now £273 at Amazon

Get 35% off the Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Mattress in the Prime Day 2 sale. This cosy mattress has seven different support zones that offer cushioning support and pressure relief, particularly around the hips and shoulders. Simba uses open cell foam technology that allows for more airflow, making this mattress perfect for hot sleepers. Available in multiple sizes, including single, double, king and super king.

Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper (Double): was £49 , now £32 at Amazon

The Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper is now just £32 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. One of the best mattress toppers on the market, this topper from Silentnight is thick, cushioning and has elasticated straps to better attach to your bed without any slips or movement. The topper is also machine washable and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for allergy sufferers.

Simba Hybrid Duvet (Double): was £199 , now £129.35 at Amazon

Save 35% on the Simba Hybrid Duvet at Amazon. Holding a spot in our best duvet guide, the Simba Hybrid Duvet is made for all seasons and features a Stratos outer layer for better temperature regulation to keep you warm throughout winter and cool during the summer.

Simba Stratos Pillow: was £60 , now £39 at Amazon

One of the best pillows you can buy today, the Simba Stratos Pillow is £21 off in the Prime Day deals. If you love a firm pillow, the Simba Stratos Pillow is the perfect option. The pillow uses a combination of firmer foam and a soft Simba Renew comfort layer for extra cushioning and support.