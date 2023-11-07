Illuminate your outside space with the new Philips auto-linkable solar lights

As the days get darker and shorter, lighting up your space in the right way is more important than ever. Many people would agree with this when it comes to indoor lighting, but it's slightly more controversial when outdoor lighting is brought up. You may be wondering why I'm bringing this up, especially as we're heading into winter.

Well, Signify has introduced its new Philips Radii auto-linkable Ultra Efficient solar lights. With two different lights included in the launch, the Ultra Efficient solar technology enables the lights to deliver bright illumination for up to six nights with just a single charge from the sun. The range includes a pedestal and wall light, ideal for gardens and various outdoor settings. They sound pretty great, right?

Keep reading to find out how these lights exactly work, and why they're worth a purchase even in the midst of winter.

Wall light (left) and Pedestal light (right) (Image credit: Philips / Signify)

How do they work?

Philips' auto-linkable technology automates all lights so that they can work as one. As soon as you turn on the lights, they are automatically linked together and will light up simultaneously when just one is triggered by motion, providing a welcoming and safe environment in your outside space. With the lights' dual brightness design, the lights will brighten when motion is detected, alternatively emitting a soft, ambient light when undisturbed.

Thanks to Ultra Efficient technology, minimal sun exposure is required to provide sufficient light at all times. Lab testing by Signify indicates that the battery lasts at least 40 hours if fully charged, meaning you won't need to pay for electricity to power them.

Are they weather-resistant?

The Philips auto-linkable Ultra Efficient solar lights are designed to perform in a wide variety of weather conditions and maintain their brightness even during winter. The lights are built to withstand extreme temperatures as low as -20°C and as high as 40°C.

They resist high sun and UV exposure as well as heavy rain, without leading to corrosion or rust. In addition, with a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hours and a five-year warranty period, they will light up your outdoor space with reliable solar lighting for a long time.

Philips auto-linkable Ultra Efficient solar lights: price and availability

The Philips Radii auto-linkable Ultra Efficient solar lights will be available to purchase in January 2024. The Pedestal light will have an RRP of €99.99 and the Wall light will be €89.99.

