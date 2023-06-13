If you have $80 to spend, this is the best security camera to buy

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Upgrading your smart home with the best security camera is one of the best steps you can take to improve your home security. To keep your home safe, secure and fully monitored, invest in a smart security camera from a brand that’s high quality and affordable, like a Google Nest Cam.

The Google Nest Cam (Wired) is a brilliant indoor security camera that can seamlessly blend into the background while keeping an eye on the goings-on around your house. At Amazon, the Google Nest Cam (Wired) is now 20% off, taking this premium security camera down to under $80.

View the Google Nest Cam (Wired) deal at Amazon

Originally priced at $99.99, the Google Nest Cam (Wired) is now $79.99 at Amazon. Deals on Google Nest products are few and far between and while this isn’t the cheapest the Google Nest Cam (Wired) has ever been, it's the cheapest it’s been this year.

With 1080p HDR video, the Google Nest Cam (Wired) monitors and records 24/7 so you can check in on what’s going on at home while you’re away via the Google Home app. It has built-in intelligence that can identify people, animals and vehicles so you’re not constantly being sent notifications or false alarms.

If the Google Nest Cam (Wired) picks up anything unusual, you can act quickly with the built-in speaker and microphone, or immediately call emergency services. Overall, it’s an excellent smart security camera and if you have $80 to spend on one, the Google Nest Cam (Wired) is the best choice for you.

To view this deal on the Google Nest Cam (Wired), click the link above to head over to Amazon or you can check out the best Google Nest camera deals for more discounts.