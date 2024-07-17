I use these earbuds everyday – they're a bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale

With the Amazon Prime Day sales in full swing, it's possible you're starting to go blind to some of the deals on offer. With so many price cuts and promotions on at once, picking out the deal for you can be tough.

Fortunately for you, T3's team of resident deals hunters are on the case. We've been working all hours to bring the very best from Amazon – and from rival sales – to your feed.

This morning, I stumbled upon a really good deal on one of my favourite products on the market. That's right – the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are reduced to just £219 at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95, now £219 at Amazon

Save £80 on the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at Amazon. I use these earbuds every single day, and they simply can't be beat for all-round quality. Top notch sound and ANC are the highlights here.

So, why do I enjoy these so much? Well, there are two main pillars which I look for in any wireless earbuds purchase – sound quality and ANC performance. In order for any purchase to be worthwhile, both of these must be good.

Here, they aren't just good – they're top notch. Frankly, I've never found a pair of earbuds with better ANC performance.

Most notably, I used them on a flight where an infant had been crying in the seat behind me the entire flight. I didn't know that, though, until a friend who was sat next to them told me about it. These earbuds blocked it all.

As for sound quality, they are really strong, too. There's a deep bass response, with beautiful fidelity throughout the rest of the sonic spectrum.

They're also super comfortable to wear. With six hours of battery life from a single charge, you might fear some fatigue, but that's never been a problem for me.

Ultimately, these were a good deal at full price. But with a decent chunk shaved off the top? This is a no brainer for me – get it before it's gone!