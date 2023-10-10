I test watches for a living – these are 5 to buy in Prime Day rival sales

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a watch enthusiast, you'll know that there is rarely a wrong time to buy a new watch. That doesn't mean there isn't a right time, though. And with the Amazon Prime Day sales in full swing, we're seeing some great price reductions on top quality timepieces.

I'm lucky to test a lot of watches here at T3. I've tried models from a wide range of manufacturers and been lucky enough to get hands on with all sorts of watches. With that in mind, I've gone hunting for the best of the best – and here are five that I really recommend.

Longines Spirit Automatic Chronometer: was £2,050 , now £1,476 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £500 on the Longines Spirit Chronometer. This classic watch is perfect for everyday wear, with a chronometer grade movement ensuring accuracy – all for under £1,500!

Longines are a brand with incredible history. The Longines Spirit range is incredibly hot right now, too. With this model, you'll find a super clean dial with a date complication that's perfect as an everyday wear.

You'll find a COSC-certified chronometer grade movement on the inside, with 64 hours of power reserve. That's a great thing to have, and when we're talking about a watch for less than £1,500? Well, that seems like a no brainer.

Oris Divers Sixty-Five Cotton Candy: was £2,100 , now £1,512 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £500 on the Oris Divers Sixty-Five Cotton Candy, and enjoy a bronze case with a colourful dial that really pops. The lipstick pink is my pick of the bunch – perfect for all of your Barbie-themed impulses!

Two things are really hot in the watch world right now – bronze cases and colourful dials. And with a stellar deal on this Oris Divers Sixty-Five, you can enjoy both for even less!

You're getting a really capable dive watch here, with 100m of water resistance and a double domed sapphire crystal. The Perlon strap is matched perfectly to the dial, which really does pop.

Inside, you'll find an automatic movement with 38 hours of power reserve, too. Sure, it's probably not the sort of thing you'd wear everyday, but as something interesting to add to your collection, this is a great option.

Rado Captain Cook Bronze: was £2,700 , now £1,944 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £750 on the Rado Captain Cook Bronze. This staple dive watch is ready to go deep, with 300m water resistance and an 80-hour power reserve.

This is one deal which is really making my wallet quake. When it comes to dive watches, few enjoy a reputation as handsome as the Rado Captain Cook. Originally launched in 1962, the modern version has been redesigned for the 21st century wearer, while staying true to the historic design.

You'll find a 42mm bronze case, with a stunning deep red dial and bezel. The colour combination here is simply stunning, playing off elegance and everyday without feeling like it goes too far either way.

You'll enjoy 300m of water resistance too, while an automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve ensures things will keep ticking away, even when you aren't wearing the watch. If you opt for this one, be sure to give me a wave – you'll probably find me in the queue with you!

Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope: was £8,900 , now £6,385 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £2,500 on this stunning Omega Speedmaster. You'll enjoy the telemeter dial, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the watch, and a stunning co-axial movement inside.

We're big fans of the Omega Speedmaster here at T3. Whether you're enamoured by the moon-going history of the watch or you're looking to upgrade from your MoonSwatch, it's hard not to love it.

The standard version is a classic, though it's a relatively plain Jane watch. If you're hunting for something a bit more visually interesting, this Speedmaster Chronoscope is a perfect pick.

You'll get a much more interesting dial packed inside the 43mm case. That's joined by a manual winding co-axial chronometer movement, with up to 60 hours of power reserve when fully wound.

With over £2,500 off the list price right now, there really hasn't ever been a better time to buy one, either!

Gucci Grip: was £1,150 , now £621 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £500 on the Gucci Grip. This quirky timepiece is sure to stand out in your collection, with an unconventional design emblazoned with the Gucci logo.

This is definitely the most unconventional choice on the list, but I'm a real sucker for the Gucci Grip. Sure, it's a fashion watch, it uses a quartz movement, it looks a bit like a shocked cartoon character... I hear all of that.

But here's the thing – it's also brilliant. Set aside the connection to the iconic fashion brand for a second. What you have here is a really quirky design that is simple and easy to read, with a date complication to boot.

I'm not saying it would be your only watch, but if you're looking for a little something to add some differentiation to your collection, this would do a great job. Plus, it's almost half price right now, making it much easier to justify!