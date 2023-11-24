I test protein powders for a living and my favourite is less than £20 for Black Friday!

One of the best things about being an Active Writer is that I get to trial and test out and a range of fitness products, from the best home gym equipment, to the best workout shoes and even supplements, like the best protein powders. So, when I say something is my favourite, I like to think it gives my opinion a little extra clout than the average Joe.

Speaking of protein powder, my all-time favourite flavour — the clear whey Vimto from Myprotein — is now less than £20 in the Black Friday sale! It literally tastes just like the real deal, is super refreshing (especially in the summer) and easy to drink. So, if you haven't tried it, this is your chance.

Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Vimto: was £34.99 , now £18.45 Save over £16.54 on this fruity flavoured clear protein, that tastes (literally) like the Vimto squash. Perfect for sipping on pre and post workout to make sure you get your daily protein intake.

So what makes this protein so good? For starters, it tastes literally like the Vimto squash, so if you like that, it's a no brainer, you're going to like this. Being 'clear whey', there's obviously no creamy shake texture to this protein either, so if you're not a fan of those typical milkshake flavours and want something that's thin and not grainy, this protein is perfect. (It's important to note though this is still a whey protein, so it does contain milk.) My final favourite thing: this protein is super refreshing, especially in the summer time. Who wants to down a thick, creamy protein shake when it's baking hot? No one. But something that's cold, light and fruity? Yes please!

I've already grabbed my tub and as this is a limited edition flavour, it doesn't go on sale often, so I advise to take full advantage while you can!