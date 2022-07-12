I review phones for a living – this Prime Day discount is the best Android deal in Amazon's sale

It says it right on the front of the above image: 'Never Settle'. Indeed, never settle for spending more cash than you need to – especially when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day deals

It's part of my job to review phones and assess where they sit in context among their competitors. One device that's impressed the whole T3 team in recent times is the OnePlus Nord 2. 

It's among the company's more budget Android devices, released almost exactly a year ago in 2021, but 2022's Prime Day sales mean its price is cut yet further.

OnePlus Nord 2: was £399, now £289 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime for its rank in the best cheap phones you can buy today, the second-gen Nord is a little superstar without the big price tag.

It's got a very long battery life and quick charge time, performs really well for something so budget, and it's only really the lack of waterproofing and wireless charging that grate. 

I think it's among the best budget phones on the market right now, so an Amazon Prime Day discount only makes its appeal even more significant. 

As scribed in T3's review: "the OnePlus Nord 2 has everything you could need from a phone and manages to squeeze it all into a more affordable package."

Can't say better than that if you're looking for an affordable Android device, especially when there's more than 30 per cent off the list price. 

