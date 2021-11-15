I own the Sony WH-1000XM3 and it's unmissable in this £159 Amazon Black Friday deal

A few years ago, I invested in the Sony WH-1000XM3 during a Black Friday sale, because I needed some way to survive my flight from London to Las Vegas for CES that year. At the time, they were the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world, as our Sony WH-1000XM3 review attested… and though they've now been replaced with a newer model, they've also just hit their lowest EVER price at Amazon.

I think this deal makes them the best-value headphones on the planet right now – and I say this as the guy at T3 who's tested noise-cancelling headphones ranging from the high-end AirPods Max to the affordable Beats Studio Buds. Of all the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far, this is my top pick.

The best testimonial I can offer is that I still use my Sony WH-1000XM3 all the time. I use them when working from home and on any long journeys still to this day – they're so light and comfortable, the noise cancellation is so good, and the battery life is so huge that they can just get you through anything.

The active noise cancellation tech is actually still up there with the very best, and the sound quality is superb – it's just that newer models (namely, the Sony WH-1000XM4 that replaced them) do it slightly better. But the newer model costs way more.

For £159, there's nothing to touch the Sony WH-1000XM3. If I didn't already own a pair, I'd put in an order today. At the time of writing, Bose's equivalent headphones don't have any major deals on them, and so cost twice as much as this. Now, they definitely will get a discount during Black Friday – the Bose NCH 700 in particular will get some major money off – but I don't think it'll be this cheap.

Now with £40 (20%) off, this is the cheapest these fantastic noise-cancelling headphones have ever been. They're super-light, they last for 30 hours on battery, and they block noise like a trooper. Oh, and the sound quality is excellent too. For this price, they're the best-value headphones on the planet, in T3's learned opinion.

