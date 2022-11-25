I missed the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal – but you can still get a great John Lewis offer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gah, I missed the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal, which saw the 2021 Google flagship phone drop to just £499 in the Black Friday sales. Some of these deals are indeed too good to last, it seems...

Except there's a semi-saviour in this case: the Pixel 6 Pro is still available at John Lewis for just £10 more than its previous lowest price. It's available in Stormy Black or Sorta Sunny; the Cloudy White version has sold out at the time of writing.

View the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

I'm fortunate in that I own a more recent Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is my day-to-day phone, but I had been looking to grab a cut-price Pixel 6 Pro in the sales as a gift for someone else. All is not lost seeing as it's just a tenner more, which I suspect is the best price you'll find until it sells out.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: was £849, now £509 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) If the newer Pixel 7 Pro's asking price is too much then the last-gen Google flagship is a slickly designed 6.7-inch device that delivers a strong camera experience and a design that's well worth considering.

So why consider the older Google Pixel 6 Pro rather than the Pixel 7 Pro? Well, the obvious factor is the price: the newer handset will cost you almost 50% more for the pleasure of owning it.

The Pixel 6 Pro doesn't lose a giant amount by comparison either: it's still on Google hardware (original Tensor processor rather than Tensor G2); the screen is the very same 6.7-inch size and resolution; and the camera system is more-or-less than same, ignoring some software features and tweaks.

So if you're looking for an affordable Android flagship then the Pixel 6 Pro is clearly a great option. If you want something that's even less still then the Pixel 6a is also up for offer for an even more extreme price cut. Options, options...