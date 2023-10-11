I love my PS5 and these are the 5 accessories I'm buying this Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I've played more PS5 than I care to disclose but to get the best experience you need to give your console a glow-up. With Sony announcing a new slimline model too, my chunky console is starting to look a bit sorry so I'm looking to give it a makeover at a bargain price. That's where Amazon Prime Day comes in.

There are a heap of (first and third-party) PS5 accessories and add-ons that can change your gaming experience. Here are the five I'm on the hunt for this sale season.

OIVO PS5 Charging Station: was £25 now £17 at Amazon

If like me, you're always juggling which controller actually has battery left, the OIVO charging station is the answer. Connecting via USB to either the front or back of the console, you can actually charge two controllers at once and keep playing with a third pad. 2 hours should see both controllers raring to go.

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was £89 now £50 at Amazon

It's possible to spend hundreds on getting the right headset, but Sony's more affordable effort is now even cheaper. Our review noted their comfortable fit and excellent 360-degree sound. They work for both PS5 and PC too.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: now £189 at TheGameCollection.com

The ultimate PS5 controller hasn't budged in price on Amazon, but luckily TheGameCollection have saved the day. This pro controller features customisable profiles to switch between for different games/users, adjustable haptic feedback and a host of other upgrades on the regular DualSense pad.



Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD with Heatsink: was £191 now £128 at Amazon

If you're tired of juggling installs to free up space on your PS5, why not just add more than double the original storage to your console? This ultra-fast Samsung SSD has 2TB of storage, you might never run out of space again.