I found the best Black Friday deal to help me get through cold mornings

In these cost-of-living times, we must be frugal at all times. Probably the biggest chunk of money we can save is on energy – after rent/mortgage, of course – but it's also true that no one likes putting on cold clothes and shoes in the morning. What can you do?

Buy the Aerative Heated Clothes Hanger on Black Friday, and enjoy warm clothing this winter without blowing a hole in your budget (by keeping the heating on all the time). For more Black Friday offers, check out T3's main Black Friday deals hub, or check out our live blogs, including the best Black Friday deals live and best Black Friday TV deals live blogs.

(opens in new tab) Aerative Heated Clothes Hanger: Was £74, now £60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Dry and warm your clothes and shoes at home or on the go with this portable dryer from Aerative. The kit comes complete with the Aerative device, a drawstring protective pouch, four clothes pegs, and the instruction manual. Please note: this is an Exclusive Prime deal, so you need a Prime account to buy it for this price.

What's the Aerative Heated Clothes Hanger, and should you buy one on Black Friday?

The Aerative portable dryer is lightweight and portable, allowing you up to 8-hours of automatic drying. With fully extendable and rotatable arms, the Aerative can dry (and warm) jackets, t-shirts, jumpers, shoes, and more. It works by ejecting hot air through its air ducts running through an alloy wire heating mechanism – simple yet effective!

The Aerative Heated Clothes Hanger is also perfect for travelling. It enables you to deal with unexpected downpours or accidents, should you need to hand wash and dry clothes on location. Better still, the Aerative features a UV lamp that eliminates 99.9% of potentially harmful bacteria and mites to eradicate unwanted germs on clothes while simultaneously drying them.