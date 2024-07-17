I always let my phone's battery run too low – this Amazon deal just fixed my anxiety

I was reminded this morning, upon looking at a colleague's 6% phone battery life, that I often let my phone's battery also run too low and too often. But this Amazon Prime Day deal has just fixed my anxiety – and is a must-buy from the sale in my view.

Check out Anker's 20,000mAh battery pack deal here

I test the best phones all the time as a major part of my job, so I'm always moving between the best Android phones, best folding phones, and so forth, every couple of weeks. Battery life therefore isn't consistent in my life, and if I'm on the go – which is pretty much a guarantee – then this portable Anker charger will prove a lifesaver.

Anker 20,000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank: was £59.99, now £42.99 on Amazon A great design, multiple ports and a super-fast 87W charging speed puts Anker's huge-capacity 20,000mAh power bank into the elite category. You can charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max four times over with this beast, making it an ideal carry-everywhere accessory that'll cure any battery anxiety for your favourite tech products.

Sure, I know there are loads of cheap power bank options on the market, but the value of this Anker portable is clear to see. One, it's got a massive 20,000mAh capacity – that means it's 'flight safe' (anything more than 100Whr and it's not allowed on planes), which is great for travellers.

There are heaps of connections too, which will prove useful when you least expect it. With two USB-C and one USB-A port, you can plug in multiple items simultaneously if you wish. Better than that, however, is the 87W fast-charging speed – now that's almost unheard of in a power bank and means much faster top-ups for devices that can benefit from this.

If you're going to make one purchase before Amazon Prime Day comes to a close in 2024 then this well-priced portable power bank might not be the most exciting – but I'm pretty sure it'll turn out to be one of the most useful purchases that you'll make. It's already in my Amazon basket...