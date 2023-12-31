Hurry! The Dyson Airwrap is £100 off at Boots right now

Get the Dyson AirWrap for only £379.99 at Boots

If you haven't heard of the Dyson AirWrap, then where have you been It has become one of the world's most sought after multi-tool hair stylers, with users claiming it is the best hair styling device in the beauty industry. As wonderful as this sounds, it also makes it incredibly difficult to get a hold of one, let alone secure one in the sales.

After it received an impressive amount of 5 star reviews since its release (ours was one of them - check out our full review of the Dyson Airwrap), it seemed to go out of stock almost everywhere. Well, if you haven't managed to get your hands on one this Christmas, do not fear. Boots has restocked them for it's first big sale of 2024, and it's currently £100 off!

Whilst there's only colour that has been reduced, it's one of nicer ones. Take a look for yourself:

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler and Dryer in Nickel and Copper: was £479.99 , now £379.99 at Boots (save £100)

The box includes the Dyson Airwrap itself, Coanda smoothing dryer, 30mm Airwrap long barrel, 40mm Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumising brush, storage case and a filter cleaning brush.

The Dyson Airwrap is the only multi-styler to dry, curl, shape and hide flyaways with the Coanda effect, meaning there's no heat damage to your hair. There are three precise airflow speeds and three precise heat settings to suit your hair and desired style. There's also a cold shot that immediately deactivates the heating element, helping to set your style and keep it held for longer.

There are 6 attachments included in the box, including re-engineered barrels that curl in both directions, smoothing brushes for straighter styles, and a 2-in-1 multi-functional Coanda Smoothing dryer harness enhanced Coanda airflow to pre-dry and finish your styles.

If you're interested in more, check out the rest of Boots' 2024 New Year sale!