Hublot just unveiled a pocket watch in 2024 – and it's absolutely gorgeous

Quick Summary Hublot has just unveiled a pocket watch – and yes, you read that correctly. The Arsham Droplet is a multi-functional, limited edition timepiece like nothing you've seen before.

We talk a lot about the best watches here at T3. Those little wrist-dwelling works of art do a lot more than simply tell the time, offering a chance to add a touch of personality to your outfit.

The term 'wrist-dwelling' feels a little out of touch with the modern market, though. We've seen superstars like the Taylor Swift don a watch necklace, while data from social media suggests the pocket watch is an ever-increasing point of interest.

Hublot has taken notice. Pairing up with contemporary artist, Daniel Arsham, the brand has released its newest time-telling device – the Droplet.

Wearable as a pocket watch, a necklace or a table clock, the Droplet is a totally modern take on the old school form. The kidney bean-shaped case contains a skeletonised dial at the top, complete with the iconic Hublot six-screw bezel design.

(Image credit: Hublot)

You'll find the hour and minute hands mounted centrally, with a small seconds sub-dial at the 9 o'clock position. You'll also find a power reserve indicator at the 6 o'clock spot, giving you a look at how much wind is left in the movement.

While we're on the subject, there's more than a hint of power reserve on offer here – 240 hours, in fact. That comes courtesy of a manually wound HUB1201 movement, which offers a 3Hz beat rate.

The case is crafted from microblasted titanium, with rubber bumpers in the signature Arsham Green hue. That is present throughout the piece, with the colour seen on the hands and indices, as well as on the small seconds dial and the outer ring.

You'll get matching titanium necklace and pocket chains, which attach to the Droplet via a single-click tip. There's also the table stand, which can be used to transform the piece into a table clock.

You'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one, though. The model is limited to just 99 pieces, and – even with an eye-watering £76,000 price tag – we'd expect to see them sell out quickly.