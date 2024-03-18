This 100th anniversary Citizen pocket watch is stunning – but you won't get one

Quick Summary Citizen have unveiled a limited edition recreation of their first ever watch. Marking 100 years on from their debut, the pocket watch will only be made 100 times, making this incredibly limited.

In 1924, Citizen unveiled their first ever branded watch. A hand-wound pocket watch, the model was loved by users and sparked the beginnings of a watchmaking dynasty.

100 years later, the brand are marking the anniversary with a very limited run of pocket watches made in a similar style. The design is said to simultaneously reflect on 100 years of history and set the path for the next 100 years of the brand.

To achieve that, the beautiful design of the original piece has been recreated, paired with a host of modern appointments. You'll find a high accuracy movement inside a lightweight titanium alloy case, for example.

That movement features a free-sprung balance wheel, which helps it to stay accurate within -3/+5 seconds per day. Of course, it's beautifully finished, too, with diamond-cut edges and Cotes de Geneve finishing.

A transparent case back allows you to see that stunning movement, too. Users will find their limited edition number engraved on the case, too, while the cord is a pure Japanese braided silk, dyed in an indigo charcoal colour which is unique to this watch.

It's a fantastic looking thing. Still, that shouldn't really surprise us. The brand recently unveiled their Citizen Iconic Nature collection, with Tosa Washi paper as the dial.

It's also in line with the market interest. While the trend for watches in general has grown substantially in recent years, pocket watches haven't really had their day in the sun. There is definitely some interest there, though, making this a solid move from the brand.

Models will be available towards the end of 2024. With only 100 pieces available worldwide – and an eye-watering £7,995 price tag – don't expect to see too many of these out and about in public.

For collectors, though, this is a top pickup. Limited edition pieces – particularly those from respected brands with historical significance – are almost always a good buy in the current market, with less of a chance of devaluing over time.