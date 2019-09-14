Huawei Mate 30 won't be as fast as the iPhone 11 — even with the Kirin 990

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro won't be as fast as the Apple iPhone 11, despite bundling Huawei's new Kirin 990 CPU and double the RAM. That's according to a benchmark test that awarded what's believed to be a prototype of the Huawei a single-core score of 3842 and a multi-core of 11,644 — versus the 5472 and 13,769 the iPhone 11 Pro racked up.

That positions the Huawei Mate 30 Pro (or Huawei Mate 30 — it's unclear) a smidge above the OnePlus 7 Pro, which scored 3497 in the single-core and 11,102 in the multi-core test, on the benchmark table. It's two spots above the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which sits fourth on the table with 4435 and 9765 points, respectively.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn't reveal anything we don't already know about the handset. It's running Android 10, which Huawei confirmed would be the case at IFA 2019, and has 8GB of RAM to boot — hinting that we are in fact looking at the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and not the regular Huawei Mate 30, which should have 6GB.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Huawei will announce the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Germany on September 19. Both are rumoured to offer an exciting new design that pairs a teardrop notch on the front with a Nokia Lumia 1020-esque circular camera module on the rear, perhaps with as many as four lenses (for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro).