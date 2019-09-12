iPhone 11 Pro DESTROYS the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in this crucial area

The iPhone 11 Pro is a lot faster than the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G — on paper, at least. How do we know? Because the handset surfaced on benchmark engine Geekbench's database on September 11, after putting in a table-topping score that's left undoubtedly the competition looking a little blue in the face.

With Apple's brand new A13 Bionic hexa-core processor, iOS 11 and 4GB of RAM, the iPhone 11 Pro managed to rack up an astonishing 5472 points in the single-core test and a mind-boggling 13,769 in the multi-core. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G brought in 3529 in the former and 10,840 in the latter. That's a big difference.

The rest of the competition didn't hold up much better, either. The OnePlus 7 Pro currently sits third on the flagship table with a score of 3497 and 11,102, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with 4435 and 9765 points. Beneath that rests the Huawei P30 Pro with 3317 and 9819, and then there's the Google Pixel 3 with 2256 and 7986.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Usually, we'd stress that benchmark results aren't indicative of real-world performance and while that's true, it's usually because while Android handsets typically top the chart (the iPhone XS Max doesn't even stack up against the iPhone 11 Pro), it's the iPhones that pull ahead, thanks to how smooth iOS is — so if an iPhone is topping the table, it must be fast.

Having said that, we still recommend taking these results with a considerable pinch of your preferred seasoning — it's not hard to trick Geekbench into awarding a false reading, so we're going to reserve judgment until our iPhone 11 Pro arrives on September 20 and we can test it ourself. But to the trained eye, the results look credible. Fingers crossed.