How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus from this Friday

Marvel fans, assemble. The first of a plethora of Marvel originals hitting Disney Plus is here. A limited series, WandaVision follows the characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, with both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as the much-loved superheroes.

Following the explosive events of Avengers: Endgame (and indeed Avengers: Infinity War for the keen-eyed), fans will be eager to better understand the possibility of WandaVision's premise. Lucky for you, all your questions can now be answered with the chance to watch WandaVision. Especially with our guide on how to catch the new Disney Plus original on the big mouse's very own streaming platform.

When can I watch WandaVision on Disney Plus?

With the first two episodes hitting Disney Plus across all territories on January 15, new episodes will henceforth drop on a weekly basis on Fridays for a nine episode run until you can watch the WandaVision limited series finale on March 5.

How to watch WandaVision online on Disney Plus

First things first, you'll need to sign up for your very own Disney Plus account where you'll then choose whether you play on a monthly or yearly basis. The former will set you back $6.99 a month (£5.99/€6.99), whilst the latter annual subscription comes to a better value $69.99 a year (£59.99/€69.99)

US customers also have the option of a third package. Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in one $12.99 monthly subscription, allowing you to enjoy a huge library of Disney magic, as well as Hulu's repertoire of entertainment and ESPN+'s live sports coverage.

Disney Plus: What is WandaVision about?

If you're trying to work out where to fit this new series in when you watch the Marvel movies in order, let us help guide you. As a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision places itself in the MCU timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame, nestled in a pocket reality, no doubt created by Wanda Maximoff herself.

Living the idyllic suburban life, Wanda (portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) find themselves hopping through different eras, one decade at a time, and performing TV tropes straight out of a sitcom.

Sound wholesome? Well, sensing something is amiss, we're sure WandaVision is set to highlight the comedic difficulties of concealing Maximoff and Vision's respective abilities. As well as all those classically action-packed superhero movies you've come to expect, of course.

Tickled your interest? If you want to watch WandaVision, why not check out the official trailer below to make sure and sign yourself up for that Disney Plus membership if you haven't already.