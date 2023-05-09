How to watch the Google Pixel Fold launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

All those who want to get eyes on a Google Pixel Fold should finally have their wish granted with Google I/O 2023, which kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday 10th May.

Those of us not lucky enough to be in Mountain View, California, need not worry: you can catch the whole thing online via a live stream.

Here's how to keep on top of the announcements at Google I/O 2023, where we expect to see the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a all revealed. And, who knows, maybe some other goodies too...

When is the Google Pixel Fold launch?

The Google I/O 2023 event will take place on the 10th of May at 6pm BST in the UK. That's 1pm EST on the East coast USA, or 10am PT over where the event is happening on the West coast.

Where can I watch the Google Pixel Fold launch?

Funnily enough, Google-owned YouTube will be live-streaming the event, while you can also watch along on the official (and rather snazzy) Google I/O website.

From the website, you'll be able to catch more than just the keynote conference with technical sessions and workshops also streaming.

What will we see at Google I/O 2023?

The Google Pixel Fold is the headline story in Google phones right now after Google confirmed last week that it officially exists. This would be the company's first foray into the foldable market.

✨May The Fold Be With You✨https://t.co/BJnNb2JxwO#GoogleIO #PixelFoldMay 10 pic.twitter.com/cmVYOmhzttMay 4, 2023 See more

Aside from the Pixel Fold, Google has plenty more to talk about. We are also hoping for the rumoured Pixel 7a, a more affordable take on the excellent Google Pixel 7 amongst others. Perhaps we may also be treated to a look at a possible Google Pixel Tablet, which we think sounds awesome.

Google Bard has been one the company's biggest projects this year, so fingers crossed for some improvements to the ChatGPT artificial intelligence rival.

What won't we see at Google I/O 2023

If you're hoping for a Pixel 8 reveal, sorry but we think you're out of luck. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely have their own event later this autumn. A successor to the Google Pixel watch is also likely to skip I/O and appear alongside the Pixel 8.