You can buy this foldable phone for £2,000 – but I wouldn't

Foldable phones are still a relatively new concept, but that hasn't stopped a whole host of manufacturers from taking a shot at the form. We've recently seen launches like the Google Pixel Fold, which looks set to do battle with the current king of the crop – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We also saw the unveiling of the Huawei Mate X3. That came as something of a surprise, with many suspecting it would remain a China-exclusive model.

It's a cracking handset, too. The Mate X3 is just 5.3mm thick when unfolded, which is the thinnest foldable we've seen so far. It also packs a decently large 4,800mAh battery, and supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

One thing it isn't, though, is cheap. At £2,000 in the UK, it's one of the most expensive phones you can buy today. Is it worth the outlay?

I don't think so. Truthfully, I think it would be tough for any phone to justify that price tag – for that money, you could pick up a pair of Google Pixel 7 Pro handsets with a three figure sum in change.

But the Huawei has another black cloud hanging over its head. As part of their fallout with the US Government a few years ago, the brands' devices still can't make use of Android. That means no Google Play Store, too, instead using Huawei's in-house HarmonyOS and accompanying app store.

That means users will miss out on the benefits and feature upgrades other Android phones enjoy. On a regular mid-priced handset, that would be forgivable – you might even argue that a dedicated operating system offers greater personalisation for your device.

At £2,000 though, it's not something I'd accept. For that money, users are going to want a phone that is effortless and familiar, whilst being chock full of top-tier tech. That includes having the best OS available.

I certainly hope Huawei can sort out a resolution that brings Android back to their devices in the near future. Ignore the OS issues – okay, and the price – and this is a really competitive device. It's got brilliant specs and could be a genuine challenger – I just can't see it winning much favour until the OS changes.