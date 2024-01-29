How to watch Messi and the MLS live in 2024

The new Major League Soccer season starts soon and you'll be able to watch it all live in the US, UK and anywhere else with access to the Apple TV app.

That's because, like last year, the 2024 MLS season will be exclusive to Apple TV and viewable on many different devices – on mobile, TV or even on video games consoles.

Here's everything you need to know about Lionel Messi's second season at Inter Miami, kick off times and so much more.

Where to watch the MLS 2024 season and is it free?

Last year, Apple signed a deal with Major League Soccer for exclusive broadcast rights to all matches. That means you can only watch them live through the Apple TV app.

You will also need to subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, which is priced at £14.99 / $14.99 per month or £99 / $99 for the whole season.

However, as a taster for those to find out what coverage is like and what to expect going forward, Apple will stream four opening weekend matches for free (see below).

All matches stream in 1080p and with 5.1 surround sound.

(Image credit: Apple)

What devices is the MLS Season Pass available on?

The MLS Season Pass is available on any device capable of playing the Apple TV app.

That includes Apple TV boxes (4K, HD and 3rd gen), of course, but also Smart TVs from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, Philips, Panasonic, HiSense and many more.

You can also watch Apple TV through Roku streaming devices, Fire TV, Android TV (such as the Nvidia Shield TV), and boxes that run Google TV.

Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 offer an Apple TV app too, as well as Xbox One and PS4. And, you can watch the service on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, and Sky Q in the UK.

Oh, and don't forget mobile: it is a native app on iPhone, iPad and Mac, while Android phone, Windows PC and Chromebook users can watch the service through a web browser.

When does the MLS season start?

The opening match of the 2024 Major League Soccer season will be played between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake at Miami's DRV PNK Stadium.

It will take place on Wednesday 21 February 2024. It will kick off at 17:00 PT, 20:00 ET, 01:00 GMT (22 Feb).

As well as Messi, Inter Miami has recently signed his former Barcelona team mate Luis Suarez, which could result in one of the most potent strike forces in the league's history.

The rest of the matches start fully the weekend after, with some being shown for free on Apple TV (as above).

The entire list of opening round matches are as follows:

Thursday 22 February 2024

Inter Miami CF vs Real Salt Lake – 13:30 PT, 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

Saturday 24 February 2024

Columbus Crew SC vs Atlanta United FC

vs * LAFC vs Seattle Sounders FC – 13:30 PT, 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

vs – 13:30 PT, 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT * DC United vs New England Revolution – 16:30 PT,19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 16:30 PT,19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb) Charlotte FC vs New York City FC – 16:30 PT,19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 16:30 PT,19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb) * Orlando City SC vs CF Montréal – 16:30 PT, 19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 16:30 PT, 19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb) Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire FC – 16:30 PT, 19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 16:30 PT, 19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT (25 Feb) St Louis City SC vs Real Salt Lake – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb) Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb) FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb) Austin FC vs Minnesota United FC – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb)

vs – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (25 Feb) Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids – 19:30 PT, 22:30 ET, 03:30 GMT (25 Feb)

Sunday 25 February 2024

* FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC – 11:30 PT, 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

vs – 11:30 PT, 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls – 14:00 PT, 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

Monday 26 February 2024

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CF – 17:30 PT, 20:30 ET, 01:30 GMT (27 Feb)

* = matches to be shown free on MLS Season Pass.

What else is on the MLS Season Pass?

As well as live matches, MLS Season Pass subscribers can access Inter Miami's pre-season matches, highlights of all games, and an ever-growing library of previous fixtures to watch in their entirety.

There is also MLS 360 – the live analysis show that stars some of the channel's pundits. There will also be a Spanish language version this year.