How to watch FREE Super Bowl 2023 live streams online now - global channels explained

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Super Bowl 2023 is taking place on Sunday 12th of February. The showdown will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as both sides battle to take home the championship rings. It promises to be a fascinating affair, following on from last years' drama, which saw the LA Rams edge out the Cincinnati Bengals.

The match is always a spectacle – in between the iconic halftime show and the brilliant Super Bowl ads, there's just enough time for a legendary game of football. But before that you'll want to know exactly where to watch - and how to get a 100% free Super Bowl live stream.

On this page, we're calling an audible on how you can watch Super Bowl 2023 online with a free live stream. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Free Super Bowl live streams around the world

Thankfully a lot of the streaming services that will be showing live coverage of the Super Bowl this Sunday are either completely free or at least have free trial periods.

ITV (opens in new tab) - Free to UK viewers (with TV license)

- Free to UK viewers (with TV license) Sling TV (opens in new tab) - US NFL fans get a free trial

- US NFL fans get a free trial FuboTV (opens in new tab) - US customers get a 7-day free trial on Starter, Pro, and Elite plans

- US customers get a 7-day free trial on Starter, Pro, and Elite plans 7Plus (opens in new tab) - Australian viewers can watch on Channel 7, which is free-to-air

- Australian viewers can watch on Channel 7, which is free-to-air Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) - Free to customers in Mexico in browser or on the Azteca app

- Free to customers in Mexico in browser or on the Azteca app ProSieben (opens in new tab) - Free coverage for football fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg

With many of these Super Bowl streaming services offering compatibility across a number of devices, you'll be able to catch every pass, kick and touchdown no matter where you are or what device you're watching on.

Of course every streaming service may be slightly different, so be sure to check what devices the service supports before diving in. However, you can expect to watch Super Bowl online for free across Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Mac, Windows, and more.

How to watch Super Bowl online for free when outside of the country

When it comes to accessing streaming services when you're outside of the country, you may hit some walls due to geo-restrictions. For the most part, streaming services lock their library of content, making it impossible to watch if you're not in the country it's set to.

However, with the help of our chosen best VPN, you can unlock just about any streaming service and watch as if you were right at home. This is because, as well as offering lots of security features, VPN providers often have thousands of servers located around the world.

By hopping onto one of these servers, you can appear as if you're browsing elsewhere - in this instance, you'll appear as if you're within your home country, looking to watch the Super Bowl on, say, BBC iPlayer or 7Plus.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - Watch Super Bowl online for free wherever you are with the best VPN (opens in new tab)

Able to successfully unlock services like iPlayer and 7Plus' extensive library of entertainment and live TV, ExpressVPN also boasts fabulous security features. Its speed and wide-ranging device compatibility are just some of the reasons it's our recommended provider. Sign-up now and snatch ExpressVPN's annual plan, where you'll receive an additional 3 months free, as well as benefitting from its 30-day money back guarantee. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money back guarantee (opens in new tab)

Going to be out of the country? Find out how to use a VPN to access your chosen streaming service abroad

Where is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is performing for the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show? Almost as exciting as the game itself, this year's Super Bowl halftime show will continue a theme of hip-hop headliners with Rihanna taking to the stage. Last year saw Dr. Dre reuniting the line up from the 2000 Up in Smoke tour. 'Lose Yourself' rapper Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined Dr. Dre, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Get the best sound and vision with the best Super Bowl TV deals

(Image credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

How to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl online for free

If this is your first rodeo when it comes to the world of VPN, it certainly can be a bit daunting. However, broken down, the world of virtual private networks isn't all that complicated. That being said, allow us to walk you through it step by step.