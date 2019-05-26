How to watch a Monaco Grand Prix F1 live stream online from anywhere on Earth

The world's most famous motor racing extravaganza is here – the Monaco Grand Prix. The narrow streets of Monte Carlo have been turned into a temporary Scalextric track for Formula 1's finest to navigate at breakneck speeds today. And you can experience all the glitz, glamour and G-force by following our guide to getting an F1 live stream from the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix – it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

The 2019 Formula 1 season may yet be young –- Monaco marks the sixth race this year – but already the World Drivers' Championship table is taking shape. Mercedes men Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have taken a demanding lead, sharing out the top spot on the podium of the first five Grand Prix so far between them.

So who can stop them making this year's F1 marathon a two horse race? Max Verstappen has impressed in the Red Bull and sits in third place, while Ferrari's young Charles Leclerc is showing all the promise of a future Formula 1 world champion. But four-time champ Sebastian Vettel seems like the obvious contender – like Hamilton and the dearly departed Niki Lauda, Vettel has two previous Monaco Grad Prix wins under his belt already. A third today would bring him haring back into the title race.

The drivers will get the greenlight at 3.10pm local time today (Sunday, May 26), so that's 2.10pm in the UK.

But that's enough of the preamble – having landed on this page, you probably just want to know how to live stream F1 from the Monaco Grand Prix as quickly as possible. Well all you need to do is follow the below instructions – regardless of what country you live in – and away you go.

Live stream F1 action from anywhere with a VPN

Below we've listed the places to live stream the F1 from Monaco in various countries around the world. But if you find yourself outside your country and wanting to get around a geo-blocked broadcast (without resorting to some dodgy illegal stream you've dug out on Reddit) then you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to your country. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location – thus giving you an extra layer of security, too. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available: ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

Once that's done, you can head over to the website or app of the service that's showing the Monaco Grand Prix and watch the race as if you were back in your own country.

How to watch a Monaco Grand Prix F1 live stream in the UK

We've reached the stage this year where only one solitary Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2019 will be shown on a Freeview channel in the UK... and this ain't it. That honour of course falls on the British Grand Prix, which will get a Channel 4 showing. So that means the Sky Sports F1 channel is the destination you seek to watch a Monaco Grand Prix live stream. There's plenty of build up, with Sky's coverage commencing at 12.30pm and then the race itself starting at 2.10pm. Of course you'll need to download the Sky Go app if you want to watch on a laptop, phone or tablet. All is not lost if you're not a Sky subscriber. Now TV can come to your rescue if your interest in sport starts and ends with the Formula 1. Pay £8.99 if all you want is a day pass to all the Sky Sports channels on your TV or mobile device. Or, for the best value way of watching the whole season, Now TV is currently running a promotion whereby you can get nine whole months for a one-off £195 (so just a fiver per month). That will get you all those Grand Prix, as well as coverage of Premier League football, Ashes cricket and the World Cup, exclusive boxing, golf majors and...well, the list goes on. If you find yourself outside the UK but still want to watch via Sky or Now, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

Where else has an F1 live stream?

As one of the world's most watched motor racing events, lots of countries show the Monaco Grand Prix. We can tell you who else is broadcasting the Formula 1 in your corner of the world.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix in the US

ESPN is the official Formula 1 broadcaster in the US, with the likes of the Fubo, PS Vue or Sling TV all offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix in Australia

There's no free option to stream F1 live Down Under this year, so it's your choice of a Fox Sports subscription or the emerging over-the-top service Kayo Sports, that starts from $25 per month. You're looking at a late night if you want to watch the whole thing, with the race due to start just after 11pm Sunday night.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix in New Zealand

You need to be a Sky subscriber to get access to this year's Monaco Grand Prix action. Got Sky but not at home to watch? Then live stream it to your phone or tablet with the handy Sky Go app.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix in Canada

It's TSN in Canada if you want the local coverage of the Formula One. That means you'll need cable to watch, or use that VPN option as explained up the page if you want to combine it with a channel overseas.

