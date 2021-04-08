How to live stream The Masters 2021 golf from anywhere today

The best players in golf take on the iconic Augusta National course this week for arguably the sport's most prestigious tournament - read on for your full guide to getting a The Masters 2021 live stream and watch online from anywhere.

The 84th edition of the tournament should see a little bit of normality return to the fairways, with this year's event seeing spectators back on the greens and the event taking place in its regular April slot after last year's tournament was pushed back to the late autumn thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just five months on from his record-breaking 20-under par win in last year's tournament, Dustin Johnson is being strongly backed to become only the fourth player to win the Masters back-to-back and retain the cherished green jacket.

Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau's win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his impressive third place finish in the recent The Players Championship sees him marked out as the pre-tournament favorite, while Jordan Spieth's has also made a timely return to form in the run up to this weekend's proceedings.

We've got all the info on how to live stream The Masters 2021 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream The Masters 2021?

This tournament takes place between April 8 and 11.

Tee times for round one begin on Thursday at 8.12 am ET local time and 5.12am PT for West Coast USA, which makes it a 1.12pm BST start in the UK, and a 10.12pm AEST night time tee off for golf fans in Australia.

How to live stream The Masters 2021 if you're abroad

If you're not in the US for this weekend's The Masters 2021 action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky , ESPN and CBS when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US, UK or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN.





How to live stream The Masters 2021 in the US

Like last year's tournament, Masters coverage is being shared once again by ESPN and CBS, with ESPN showing rounds one and two live, and CBS taking over at the weekend with coverage of rounds three and four. If you've already got both channels via cable, things are pretty simple if you want to live stream either service's coverage - simply head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials to watch online. There's plenty of other options for watching the action from Augusta for those without cable, with a number of over-the-top services carrying both networks. Likely the best service for cord-cutters is FuboTV, as it includes both ESPN and CBS in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's a much more reasonable alternative to traditional cable with the benefit of being able to cancel at any point. Better still, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the Masters 2021 without paying a cent. CBS's share of coverage can be watched via new streaming service Paramount Plus which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. ESPN's coverage is also available through streaming service ESPN Plus (but only selected holes and groups). If you're already a subscriber of one of these, but are abroad during the Masters 2021, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream The Masters 2021 in the UK

In the UK, Sky has exclusive live broadcast rights to the PGA Tour season. You can live stream the Masters on Sky Sports Golf, with golf fans able to catch all of the action live from 2pm BST on Thursday, April 8 with coverage of featured groups. Admittedly, Sky TV subscriptions don't come cheap, and in order to live stream The Masters 2021, you'll need a Sky TV and Sky Sports package, currently £43 a month with a one-off set-up charge of £20.

How to live stream Masters 2021 anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there Masters 2021 golf live stream for you.

For golf fans in Canada, sports specialists TSN and national broadcaster CTV will be sharing coverage. TSN has the exclusive rights on Thursday and Friday, while national broadcaster CTV (and its French-language partner network, RDS) join the party on Saturday and Sunday for coverage of the final two rounds.

For those willing to watch the action at unsociable hours Down Under, premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of Masters 2021 rights. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, with coverage starting at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and 4am for the final round. Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE trial.

New Zealanders can live stream this year's Masters with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the Masters 2021 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.

Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.

When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices.

Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.

To live stream The Masters 2021, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky and ESPN opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky and ESPN opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

