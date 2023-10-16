How to build a smart home for under £200

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's really starting to feel like winter in the UK at the moment, meaning it's the perfect time to start getting your smart home set up together. Whether you're looking for smart lighting to give your home that cosy feeling, or a smart thermostat to keep you and your family from freezing, we're here to help.

If you didn't know already, kickstarting your smart home doesn't actually have to be a costly task. At T3, it's our job to find you a mix of the best tech products and best tech deals, and nothing encapsulates this better than our budget smart home start-up guides. We're back today with 3 smart home products that cost under £200, perfect if you're looking some new additions to your set up or looking to start from scratch.

Before we begin, make sure you check out our other guides in the series: how to build a smart home for under £50 and how to build a smart home for under £100.

1. IKEA SYMFONISK Speaker Lamp (£199)

(Image credit: IKEA)

When the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK lamp was announced, many people jumped at the opportunity to own one. Not only is it a stylish table lamp, but it's a large Sonos speaker that's priced under £200 - a rare feat if you know your speakers. Available in black or white, the SYMFONISK lamp connects to WiFi so you can create the system you want in your smart home. Play a podcast in the bedroom while someone else listens to music in the living room, or group all your speakers to play music in sync.

To control what the SYMFONISK lamp plays, users have to download the SONOS app alongside and follow step by step instructions. However, you can still control the lighting remotely via the IKEA DIRIGERA hub and IKEA Home smart app. With the IKEA Home smart app, you can dim lights, adjust blinds and speakers, control rooms, set and schedule scenes, connect to voice assistants and more.

You can even customise the lamp to your preference through IKEA's multiple shades. The lamp comes with a glass shade, but there are string shades or a bamboo shade available to buy that you can swap it out for!

The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK lamp is available on the IKEA website for £199.

2. Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 (£149)

(Image credit: Nuki)

Installing a smart lock on your front door is a great way to take your home security up a notch, allowing users to enter their house using a smartphone instead of keys and simplifying everyday life. Unlike other smart locks, the Nuki 3.0 can be installed in under 3 minutes without screws, is invisible from outside the home and can be easily removed - making it extremely renter friendly.

The electric smart lock works by automatically opening and closing the front door whenever you return or leave home. Using the Auto Unlock function, it recognises your phone in your pocket and automatically opens the door for you – for hands-free entry. You can also lock and unlock the electronic door lock by simply swiping your smartphone or from the comfort of your wrist with your smartwatch.

The Nuki app allows users to assign and manage access permissions for family, friends, guests or babysitters – either recurring or temporary.

Available in only white, the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is available on Amazon or the Nuki Website for £149.

3. Google Nest Thermostat E (£199)

(Image credit: Google Home)

The Nest Thermostat E is the ideal cost cutting solution for your home, allowing users to keep their homes warm in an efficient way. This device doesn't need professional installation, so you can install it yourself and start saving right away.

The Nest app allows you to control the temperature anytime and from anywhere. The device itself also knows when everyone's left the house and automatically turns the heating down, so you're not warming an empty house. You can then turn the heating back up from the app, so you can get your home nice and toasty by the time you get home from work, without leaving it on all day. The Thermostat E is compatible with your Google Home so you can even control it with your voice.

Grab the Nest Thermostat E from the Google Store website for £199.



