How much? This is the coolest Year of the Dragon watch yet – but it will cost you

We often revel over the best watches for their unique and individual take on telling the time. But being unique doesn't always mean the inspiration is unique.

This year, the Chinese Zodiac will move over into the Year of the Dragon. That's a theme we've seen employed by great swathes of watchmakers – a Hamilton Ventura, a group of Swatch watches and a Bell & Ross model have all been released in the past few weeks.

Now, another model has joined the stable – and this one might be the most interesting yet! Coming from haute horology manufacturer, Roger Dubuis, the Excalibur Dragon Monotourbillon is a sumptuous display of engineering elegance.

Earning the prestigious Poinçon de Genève certification, this watch is designed more like a work of art than a means of telling the time. Every single piece is hand finished, showcasing the sheer passion which goes into each timepiece from the brand.

Still, it's not just resting on the backstory. This is a watch with an exceptional spec sheet to match. A 42mm pink gold case surrounds the movement itself. That case sits 12.62mm thick, with 100m of water resistance on offer, and a display case back on the rear.

That plays home to that stunning movement. Crafted from 194 individual pieces, this is a masterpiece of engineering which looks absolutely staggering. It's not just a pretty face, though, with 72 hours of power reserve on offer. It's a 3Hz movement too.

Lashings of that same pink gold mix can be found all over this watch. The hands and buckle are both crafted from the same mix, while the bezel and the indices are made from brass. Black SuperLumiNova is used for the indices, too.

Let's be frank though, the beauty of this piece is the real selling point. The combination of a brass dragon, combined with a skeletonised dial and an openwork movement is a real work of art.

You'll need to be two things to get your hands on one, though – rich and lucky. The luck is needed because just 28 boutique exclusive pieces of this model will be made. The richness is to afford the £204,500 RRP. Still, if you have the cash to spare, it's certainly nice to look at.