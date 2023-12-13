The Hamilton Ventura Dragon is the ultimate quirky watch

Even if you have a collection of the best watches on the market, there's always room for something else to be added to your collection. Often, one thing that is missing is a piece which adds interest and intrigue.

That allows you to get out of your comfort zone a little more. Maybe that's a colourful dial, or a strap material you might not have otherwise gone with. You might even opt for a skeletonised dial.

For my money, one of the best quirky pieces you can buy is the Hamilton Ventura. This triangular timepiece has a coveted history, having adorned the wrist of celebrities like Elvis in the past.

Now, the brand have released a new variant, which takes the model and makes it even quirkier. The same angular case is present and correct, but this time a skeletonised dial plays host to a dragon face, complete with emerald green or flaming red eyes in the middle.

The dial pays tribute to the upcoming Year of the Dragon – the Chinese Zodiac symbol which runs throughout most of 2024. Hamilton suggest that the watch pays tribute to the dragon’s spirit and celebrates good fortune for everyone.

The case measures 42.5mm x 44.6mm, though frankly that measurement isn't going to help you much. Thanks to the angular case, those dimensions aren't going to offer the same information as a traditional round – or even square – dial.

It sits 12.3mm thick, though. That's one measurement we can work with, and should ensure a comfortable fit across wrist sizes. The case is made from stainless steel and is coated with either Rose Gold or Black PVD.

Inside, you'll find a Hamilton H-10 movement. That's the same one found in the Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition which I reviewed earlier this year, and bears a lot of resemblance to the Powermatic 80 movement found in watches like the Tissot PRX 80. In short, it's robust and reliable, with 80 hours of power reserve.

If you're looking to pick one up, you'll be set back £1,885 in the UK for either model. That's not bad going really. When you consider the spec sheet on offer – decent movement, PVD coated case and a skeletonised movement, for Pete's sake – it's actually quite a good value proposition.

I'd say it's a good pick for anyone looking to inject a little pizzazz into their collection.