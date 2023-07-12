How much?! This Amazon Fire TV is crazy cheap in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deal this year – you just found it. This fantastic 43-inch TV is available with a massive price cut – but only if you're quick!

This lightning deal sees a whopping £310 taken off of the price tag, but at the time of writing almost half have already been snapped up. So, if you want to snag the Amazon Fire TV for just £119.99 – act fast.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch: was £429.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon

Save a massive £310 on the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch this Amazon Prime Day. This Lightning deal is perfect for adding a TV to another room in the house – or even for the front room, if you wish. It's loaded with the Fire TV technology for accessing all of your favourite shows and movies – but it won't last long at this price!

Sadly, this deal has now sold out. However, there are still some alternatives with fantastic deals to be had if you're looking for a new TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series: was £499.99 , now £299.99 at Amazon

Don't mind something a little bigger? You can pick up the 50-inch variant of the same TV for just £299.99. That's a saving of 40%! Enjoy all of the same benefits – 4k resolution, built-in Fire TV and Alexa Remote – with even more screen real estate to enjoy it on.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series: was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

No need for 4k? Pick up the Amazon Fire TV 2-series with £100 off right now. This 40-inch TV features a 1080p display. You'll find two HDMI ports on the back for hooking up external devices, and enjoy the same Fire TV experience.

Those are some incredible deals. Both are decent sized TVs, which are packed with the Fire TV software from the Fire TV Stick. That means you'll be able to access all of your favourite shows and movies from the best streaming services, without any additional kit.

The Fire TV has the Alexa voice assistant built right into the remote. That makes it easier than ever to find the content you want to watch. Simply ask Alexa to find it, and it will appear on the screen in front of you.