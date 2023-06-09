Here's the Rolex given to winners of this weekend's Le Mans 24hr

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This weekend will see the centenary of the 24 hours of Le Mans, the famous French endurance race that pits drivers against each other for two full laps of the clock.

This year's event marks exactly 100 years since the first instalment of the Le Mans 24hr, and with Ferrari returning to the top vehicle class for the first time in 50 years, it's set to be a good one.

Rolex has a long history of partnering with major motorsport events, and for Le Mans it has handed out watches to winners for years, with 2023 being no exception.

Although Rolex hasn't said specifically which model will be awarded after the 24-hour race, for 2023 the 12 winning drivers – that's three per car across four racing categories – will each receive an example of the Oystersteel edition Daytona. This is expected to be the model Rolex revealed earlier this year at Watches & Wonders.

The watch has a 40mm case diameter made from Rolex's own Oystersteel, with a matching bracelet, black chronograph dial and black cerachrom bezel.

Imagery released by Rolex shows how the watch will differ in a small but very important way from the one available to the public: the case back is engraved with "Winner 2023" and a logo commemorating 100 years of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Rolex has close ties with motorsport and especially with Le Mans. Nine-time winner Tom, Kristensen is a Rolex ambassador, while 2008 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button, who is taking part this weekend, is an ambassador for Le Mans 2023.

The centenary Le Mans takes place this weekend, with the race beginning at 16:00 CET (15:00 BST), 10 June.