Heading on a winter trip? You should buy these Black Friday travel essentials

We've been keeping very busy here at T3, focusing on finding you all the best deals and discounts in the upcoming Black Friday sales. Whilst the official Black Friday weekend is still one week away, many retailers have already launched some impressive sales. If you don't believe us, we'd highly go and recommend you check out a few right this very moment - especially Amazon and Boots.

If you're lucky enough to be jet-setting off somewhere lovely this winter, then you're probably hoping to grab a few bargains next week. There really is nothing like a pre-holiday shopping trip, especially when there are a few bargains on the horizon. Whether you're keeping an eye out for a new suitcase or feel like treating yourself to some shiny headphones, we can assure you there will be something for everyone.

Keep reading to find out some the top travel picks we've selected out of the Black Friday sales so far. From Bose to Aspinal of London, the brands are almost as impressive as the discounts.

However, before you do, have you heard of this useful travel hack which helps to avoid overweight luggage fees?

1. ANTLER Brixham Cabin Suitcase

(Image credit: ANTLER)

The ANTLER Brixham Cabin Suitcase is the brand's lightest ever cabin suitcase, coming in at 1.9kg. It has everything you could possibly want, including an extremely lightweight soft-shell suitcase, four 360-degree double spinner wheels, a strong aluminium handle and zipped front pocket.

Available in black or navy, it has a TSA-approved lock for security and peace of mind at the airport, whether you're on a family holiday, weekend getaway or business trip. This range is also available in medium, large or as a set of three.

With 30% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can't really go wrong.

ANTLER Brixham Cabin Suitcase: was £170 , now £119 at Amazon (save £51)

Save 30% with the ANTLER Brixham Cabin Suitcase. It's available in black or navy, and also comes medium, large or as a set of three.

2. SnoozeBand Deluxe Sleep Mask Headphones

(Image credit: SnoozeBand)

With improved sound quality, unmatchable side-sleep comfort and smart shut down timers, the SnoozeBand Deluxe is one of the most advanced Bluetooth sleep masks currently on the market. It's perfect for long haul or nighttime flights, especially if you're hoping to catch a few winks.

It's compatible with any Bluetooth device and has a built-in microphone to pick up calls, meaning you don't even need to take it off when travelling in the car or by train. However, there's also 20 built-in soothing sounds for offline listening when you're 40,000 feet in the air.

Sounds good? Grab one now for 40% off in SnoozeBand's Black Friday sale!

SnoozeBand Deluxe Sleep Mask Headphones: was £69.99 , now £42.99 at SnoozeBand (save £27)

Available in grey or charcoal, the SnoozeBand Deluxe Sleep Mask Headphones is a luxurious sleep mask with built-in headphones that will be guaranteed to help you through any long-haul flight.

3. Bose QuietComfort Headphones

(Image credit: Bose)

Available in Black, White Smoke and a limited-edition Cypress Green colour option, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones connect to bold sound with a bold look. Their plush ear cushions softly hug your ears, whilst the comfortable yet secure band works to keep the headphones securely in place. This makes them comfortable enough not to irritate you during long travel periods.

There's two modes: Quiet Mode and Aware Mode. Quiet Mode allows you to get full noise cancellation whereas Aware Mode provides full transparency so you can hear your surroundings or engage in a conversation. The box includes a carry case, 3.5 mm to 2.5 mm audio cable and a USB-C cable.

What's even better is that they're currently reduced by £70 in Bose's Black Friday sale.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349.95, now £279.95 at Bose (save £70)

Grab the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for £70 off, available in Black, White Smoke and Cypress Green.

4. Aspinal of London City Leather Folio Case

(Image credit: Aspinal of London )

Nothing screams class like a bit of Aspinal of London. The City Leather Folio Case is crafted from the finest full-grain leather with a fabric-lined interior, and has enough room for a 13-inch MacBook or iPad Pro 12.9. The durable ½ zip-around fastening keeps your tech secure, meaning you won't have to worry about anything dropping out when on the move.

Available in Black Pebble, Navy Pebble, Tobacco Pebble, Burgundy Saffiano and Charcoal Saffiano, there's a choice for everyone. Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one, we guarantee this is a great product to buy.

Oh, there's also up to 50% off across Aspinal of London's full collection, so there's also no better time to buy one.

Aspinal of London City Leather Folio Case: was £195 , now £156 at Aspinal of London (save £39)

Save almost £40 with the Aspinal of London City Leather Folio Case, available in Black Pebble, Navy Pebble, Tobacco Pebble, Burgundy Saffiano and Charcoal Saffiano.

5. SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush with UV case

(Image credit: SURI)

The SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush really is the perfect toothbrush for travelling. Not only does it look great, but it fully charges in just 3 hours which will then last for about 40 days. You can also opt to purchase one with a UV travel case which provides a place to keep toothbrush whilst a built-in UV-C light kills 99.9% of bacteria in just one minute. It also has a slim design, allowing it to fit in your wash-bag nicely.

The SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush is available in four different colours: Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black and Sea Mist. Read our full review for more information.

Oh, I almost forgot to say that SURI have discounted its wonderful toothbrushes by a whopping 25% for Black Friday! It doesn't get much better than that...

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush: was £95 , now £71.25 at SURI (save £24)

The SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush uses recyclable plant-based heads and bristles, all whilst delivering a dentist-approved clean. It comes in four different colours: Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black and Sea Mist.

