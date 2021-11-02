GTA 6 mega leak states game will "take place in 2 time periods"

Despite GTA 6 not breaking cover during the recent Grand Theft Auto anniversary celebrations, leaks surrounding the game are continuing to pour out at a fierce rate.

Not only have we had details leak out about the game's map size, graphics, music and AI, but we've also had various leaks about the GTA 6 release date.

Now, though, we've just got our juiciest leak yet, with a super reliable insider from French publication R* Mag dropping the detail that GTA 6 will "take place in 2 time periods."

The information comes out of what can only be described as a dossier of comment from the insider, posted via translation on NeoGAF, which was very much geared around describing the state-of-play with GTA 6's production right now.

But GTA 6 taking place in two time periods is the standout nugget of information and is something that here at T3 we're really, really excited about.

We're excited because if GTA 6 is set in two time periods then we're left with two possibilities: one, we're going to see gameplay cut between two different periods of time or, two, there's going to be actual time travel mechanics built into the game.

Both eventualities are exciting and open up gameplay possibilities such as a player's actions in one time period affecting the state of the world in another. But there's no doubting that the ability to travel, on demand, to a different time period would be mind-blowing and really evolve the Grand Theft Auto series.

There's been rumors that the location of GTA 6 is a modern day Vice City, too, which we've previously experienced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which was set in 1986. Could we therefore see gamers jump between '80s Vice City and a modern day Vice City? Even if it were just for fixed narrative reasons that would be cool.

Naturally, two different time periods to play in would necessitate twice the amount of work by Rockstar, and considering the game's map is supposed to be the biggest yet that would seem to indicate what we will actually get is shorter, closed world sections of gameplay set in a different time period. That' still cool, but not quite getting in a time machine and travelling to the past or future cool.

Here's hoping then that we get more information on this feature of the game sooner rather than later, as there's no doubting that GTA 6 promises to be a defining title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation, harnessing these consoles' immense power to create a game world the like of which we've never seen before.