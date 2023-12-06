GTA 6 is coming - 3 things we want to see

Unless you've been living with your head in the sand, you'll have seen that the GTA 6 trailer has dropped. Rockstar teased us with a first look at the game, only to then hit us with the suckerpunch that it won't be arriving until 2025. It's gonna feel like a long old wait.

With that in mind though, we've got plenty of time to imagine our time in GTA 6, and consider exactly what we want to see from the title.

1. Co-op Campaign

Yes, you can play the heists in GTA Online with friends, but with the trailer revealing a Bonnie and Clyde-style criminal duo, it makes sense to offer a true co-op campaign surely.

Considering the likely size of the city, split screen is probably a push, but surely there's no way that online co-op hasn't been considered. Otherwise, this could be a missed opportunity similar to (admittedly superb) Spider-Man 2, which has two different Spider-Men and no multiplayer.

Then again, GTA V had three protagonists and no such co-op, but fingers crossed ey?

2. Smoother controls

This might be a controller specific complaint but as much as I love GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, I have always found the controls a bit awkward. I appreciate the openness of the games means there are lots of different inputs, but why does sprinting have a to be performed by mashing the X/A button? Pretty much every other title uses a click of the left stick, and it works fine.

Similarly, the gunplay in the GTA series has always been a bit mediocre. It's very aim assist heavy and fiddly. Switching the first person does help somewhat but It's not a natural implementation of FPS gameplay in the style of something like Call of Duty. There's definitely a way the talented folks at Rockstar can improve it.

3. Show us new sights

Admittedly it was only a short trailer but GTA 6 is re-using Vice City setting. In fairness, the parody of Miami is an excellent locale (where else would Aligators just walk into a shop?), and it'll be getting a new graphical coat of paint, but we'd also love to see how the city has changed since 2002.

The trailer certainly highlights some bayou-style areas, and it would be great to be able to explore these (perhaps via a fanboat) Red Dead Redemption 2 did feature plenty of swamps so perhaps we can hope for the same. Similarly, I'd love to get a closer look at the crystal blue Miami waters, now that we have some serious hardware.