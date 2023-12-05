GTA 6 trailer is here earlier than planned, but you won't like the release date

Rockstar has released its much-hyped, long-awaited first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI early after it released online last night.

The official version is available to view in 4K and it looks simply stunning.

It confirms many of the leaks and rumours, including the fact that will be female and male protagonists this time, as a sort-of Bonny and Clyde-style duo. It also shows that the "VI" (Roman numerals for "6") also hint to its setting – Vice City.

Yep, the series returns to, arguably, the best location we've had in the GTA series to date. There's a whole lot more besides, but we can't wait to get back onto the streets of Rockstar's version of Miami.

There's one thing that's less welcome though – the trailer reveals that we'll have to wait for the game's release (most likely on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) until... 2025. Wow!

That's pretty mad considering it's arguably been in development for several years already and, from the trailer alone, looks pretty incredible. Still, we'd rather have the best Grand Theft Auto possible, not the quickest. And Rockstar isn't one for rush-releasing its games.

The trailer itself is set over Tom Petty's "Love is a Long Road", which seems to be apt with Lucia and her male partner seemingly a couple. There are also hints to the series' trademark humour and swipes at modern society – not least the numerous social posts and video clips shown throughout.

Graphically, it is reaching that "photo-realistic" look that the team were reportedly striving for. Sweeping shots of the waterfront and marsh lands look particularly impressive and we love that the colour palette nods at GTA: Vice City (which was itself in homage to the Miami Vice TV show of the 80s).

Hopefully, we won't have as long to wait for the second trailer, which might give us a glimpse of actual gameplay. Maybe that'll happen next summer – Summer Game Fest in June 2024, anyone?

Still, it'd be unwise to get too excited for now though. As the game won't arrive until 2025, there's no point holding our breath.