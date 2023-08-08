Red Dead Redemption is coming back - but there's a catch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If, like me, you played Red Dead Redemption 2 and not the previous game in the series, Red Dead Redemption, then chances are you'll also have been crossing your fingers for a remake. Well, count your lucky spurs, because your wish has been granted - kind of.

Rockstar has confirmed that the Original Red Dead Redemption will be released on August 17th for Nintendo Switch and PS4. That's right, there is no PS5 version (or Xbox version at all). It will be nice to run around the likes of Blackwater on the Nintendo Switch but this has been confirmed to be very much NOT a remaster. The game will perform identically to its 2010 self, with no visual or gameplay changes. It will be available digitally from August 17th with a disc edition launching in October.

It will at least come bundled as part of a $50 combo pack with the spooky Zombie-themed Undead Nightmare DLC that was much loved, although it doesn't look like multiplayer will be included though with Rockstar describing the DLC and base game as "classic, single-player experiences." that's a shame as I feel like it could have been integrated easily into Red Dead Online (which is its own standalone title now) to give it some much needed extra content.

As someone who loves Red Dead Redemption 2 I can't help but be slightly underwhelmed at this announcement. A true remake for the PS5 and Xbox Series X would have been dynamite, but it does at least leave the Rockstar team free to keep working on GTA VI and judging by GTA V, it's likely to be a massive game.

If you've played Red Dead Redemption 2 first and are worried you've already ruined the story for yourself, you'll be pleased to know that isn't true. The 2010 game is actually set after RDR2 so in fact, it could actually be the best way to experience things (a bit like Barbenheimer).

Of course, whatever form it arrives in, Red Dead Redemption is widely considered to be a must-play.