Red Dead Redemption remaster is exactly what I need in 2023

Word going around is that there's an old gunslinger riding his way back to town. That's right we could be getting a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar's original western was released way back in 2010 to a stellar reception, but it was the sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 that changed gaming forever and that remains one of the best titles playable today.

Despite working on GTA 6, rumours suggest that the first game, which RDR2 was a prequel to, is being remade by Rockstar. First spotted by Gematsu, the Korean listings board has recently registered a game titled Red Dead Redemption. The original game was registered at the time of release, so speculation suggests either this new listing (which went up on June 15th) is a remake or a reboot (which seems unlikely). To be honest I'm all in for a remake.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

It was only with the second game that I started playing, and frankly, I was almost blown out of my britches. The sheer scale of the world was matched only by how organically it seemed to move, even without the player's interaction, and it remains arguably the most immersive game ever (outside of VR of course) with clothes getting muddy, facial hair growing and pretty much no loading screens. If the original can get the same treatment with a graphical upgrade then I would be one happy cowpoke.

Especially given the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the best gaming laptops Rockstar, who don't do things by halves, could feasibly create the most beautiful game of all time. All I ask is to please let me transfer my horse (Clipclop, a very good boy) from RDR2 into the remake, after all this is a continuation of the first game's story.

While there have been some great games released in 2023, this would definitely go straight into my PS5 and scratch my open-world itch. Perhaps even arriving with an improved version of Red Dead Online. Hopefully, it will also come with the spooky Undead Nightmare DLC that turned the whole world into a zombie apocalypse. If zombie cowboys don't get you excited, then I'm afraid nothing will.