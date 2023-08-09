Is this the biggest hint we've had that GTA VI is coming next year?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've all spent way too much time in Los Santos. It's amazing to think that GTA V released a decade ago next month. For a game as successful as GTA V to go for so long without a sequel is pretty much unheard of these days, and it looks like the game's publisher Take-Two Interactive agrees with me.

According to VGC a recent earnings call at the company saw CEO Strauss Zelnick state "We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance," Take-Two also reasserted its belief that it could bring in $5.5 billion in "net bookings" (games sales plus other income sources) for financial year 2024. That's a lot of money (almost as much as some GTA V players have) and surely they're not attributing that to the Red Dead Redemption re-release. Considering Take-Two 'only' recorded $1.2 billion for the first quarter of fhinancial year 2024, that's a big gap to make up for the rest of the period. There's only one title that could make so much money. GTA VI.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games / Krypto9095)

We already know that the game has actively been being worked on by Rockstar since at least 2022, so a 2024 launch date isn't actually too ridiculous. If financial year 2024 is the absolute deadline then March 2025 would be the latest possible release.

As for the actually content of the game, a 2022 leak seemed to suggest that the game would feature a first ever female protagonist and might be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, a locale from the 2002 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

While GTA online has sustained GTA V fans and even become its own standalone game, the decade wait for another mainline enough to pull people in. Don't worry console owners, I'm sure they'll eventually release reamakes for the PS6 and Xbox series X succcesor as well.