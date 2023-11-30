Netflix Games just went from nice-to-have to essential

Netflix Games has been a mini-revelation since its launch a couple of years ago. Offering free mobile games to existing subscribers was always going to go down well, but the quality of titles has steadily risen to make it a much-loved benefit.

Now it's about to enter a new stratosphere.

As well as bringing some award-winning indie games to the platform next year, including Hades, Braid and Death's Door, Netflix has announced that it will offer Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to iPhone, iPad and Android device owners for free. And even better news is that it's imminent.

The remastered collection will be available on Netflix Games from 15 December 2023 – so in just a couple of weeks.

That means you'll be able to play Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition on your mobile device. You just need a Netflix subscription and the games will be downloadable at no extra cost from the Netflix app, Apple's App Store, or Google Play.

All the titles in the Netflix Games library are available ad-free and with no in-app purchases – you get the entire game to play on your phone or tablet whenever and wherever you like.

Netflix is also investigating ways of expanding the service to Smart TVs, with a possible cloud gaming version currently being trialled. This uses your mobile device as the controller, but you play the game on the bigger screen.

There's no word yet on how successful the trials have been or whether it plans to expand the service to multiple regions soon, but games like the GTA trilogy and Hades will certainly make it something to look out for. Especially if it continues to be an add-on benefit to a Netflix video subscription.

Maybe then Netflix really will be the "Netflix of gaming" we've been talking about for a fair old while.